Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle tackled by man who rushed the stage at Hollywood Bowl

EMBED <>More Videos

Dave Chappelle tackled on stage at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night by a man who tackled him during his performance.

Footage from AIR7 HD captured the apparent attacker on a gurney and being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital.

Witnesses at the show took to social media, saying that the man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle. The suspect was then subdued by security.

Los Angeles police confirmed to Eyewitness News that they responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m. and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.

It appears Chappelle was uninjured from the attack, and video posted to social media showed him continuing with the show.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countycomedian
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 officer injured during abortion rights protest in downtown LA
Hearing begins for mother charged in 4-year-old daughter's death
More ducks found shot to death at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
LA County COVID infections take off, but hospitalizations stay low
Man convicted in double homicide killed woman who resembled ex: DA
'Pro-Life Spiderman' tells how, why he climbed Salesforce Tower
Show More
Starbucks workers in Little Tokyo join push to unionize
Medical team from Inland Empire offers help to Ukrainian refugees
OC hospital receives $53M donation from anonymous couple
CA online sports betting measure would direct money to help homeless
California lawmakers plan to bolster abortion rights
More TOP STORIES News