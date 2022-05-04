Dave Chappelle tackled by man who rushed the stage at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night by a man who tackled him during his performance.Footage from AIR7 HD captured the apparent attacker on a gurney and being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital.Witnesses at the show took to social media, saying that the man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle. The suspect was then subdued by security.Los Angeles police confirmed to Eyewitness News that they responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m. and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.It appears Chappelle was uninjured from the attack, and video posted to social media showed him continuing with the show.