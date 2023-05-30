Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflects on his Asian heritage, groundbreaking achievements in baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is using his background to grow the game of baseball.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is using his background to grow the game of baseball.

Roberts' father was a Marine stationed in Okinawa, Japan a little more than 50 years ago.

When he met Roberts' mother, an Okinawa native, his father used an English to Japanese dictionary as he began to court her.

Growing up, Roberts traveled around a lot due to his father's military obligations.

Everywhere he went he was met with much of the same.

"And the question was 'What are you?'" Roberts told ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki. "And I'm like, 'I don't know what you mean.'"

Roberts would eventually understand the question and explain he is the son of a Black father and Japanese mother.

He admits he was subjected to a little racism growing up. Now in his position, Roberts embraces representation.

"As the manager of the Dodgers, I've kind of embraced the idea that I have to be more of a spokesman and speak on what's right, what's wrong," Roberts said. "The Asian hate which is going on, that could be my mom."

Roberts is always very positive on the field, as he is off the field, especially when it comes to his heritage.

"I do think there is so much negativity, so many negative voices, actions that occur on a day to day basis," Roberts said. "The people who think more rational and logical and fair and loving should speak up more."

Roberts was part of the most historic playoff comeback in MLB history when as a player his stolen base against the New York Yankees kick-started the Boston Red Sox's legendary comeback that ended in a World Series title.

Just as historic, Roberts became just the second Black manager to win the World Series and the first ever of Asian descent after the Dodgers won in 2020.

"When I go down that mindset it's a little overwhelming, to think of myself, Cito Gaston, Dusty Baker," Roberts said. "When you're talking about the first Asian manager to win a World Series, that's mind-blowing. I pride myself on humility, and not try to get too big and be in the moment."