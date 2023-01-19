David Crosby, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder, dies at 81

In the 1960s, the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles was the perfect breeding ground for up-and-coming musicians who would soon come to dominate the national music scene.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- David Crosby, the singer-songwriter known for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81, according to a report.

Crosby's wife released a statement to Variety, saying:

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby was a mainstay of the 60s and 70s music scene.

He was a founding member of two influential 60s rock bands: the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

