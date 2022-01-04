Actor David Koechner arrested on New Year's Eve for suspected DUI, hit-and-run

Actor David Koechner arrested for suspected DUI, hit-and-run

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- David Koechner, the actor known for his roles in "Anchorman" and "The Office," was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley on New Year's Eve.

Koechner, 59, was taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and was released from jail early morning New Year's Day, according to online jail records.

Simi Valley police said they responded to a 911 call of a driver who ran a stop sign in a residential neighborhood, hit a median and then fled the scene.

Koechner was pulled over and given a field sobriety test, according to police. The police department said his BAC was one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court March 30.

Koechner has also appeared in "The Goldbergs" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

