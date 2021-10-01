Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Society
David Ono celebrates 25 years with ABC7
KABC
By
David Ono
David Ono celebrates 25 years with ABC7
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Anchor David Ono is celebrating 25 years with ABC7!
Here's a look back from David's first live shot in 1996 to now.
It's a snapshot of just some of the big stories he's covered through the years at Eyewitness News.
