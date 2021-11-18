ABC7's David Ono presents 'Climate Crisis: Earth on the Edge'

The special offers a firsthand look at this global crisis, and what's being done about it.
From the beginning of our modern world, we have walked in one direction, as we fuel our desire to move faster, grow larger and fly higher. Our short-sighted ambition has been moving us forward without paying attention to where we are headed. It is now clear that path has led us to a cliff. Today, we are standing on the edge. Do we keep going the way we are, or do we finally change direction? What is our next step?
Watch Saturday's special presentation in the media player above to see how brilliant minds are coming up with solutions that could show us a new way. You can also watch clips in the videos below.