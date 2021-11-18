climate change

ABC7's David Ono presents 'Climate Crisis: Earth on the Edge'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7's David Ono presents 'Climate Crisis: Earth on the Edge'

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono traveled from Iceland to Greenland to Denmark to bring you a special one-hour event, "Climate Crisis: Earth on the Edge."

The special offers a firsthand look at this global crisis, and what's being done about it.

From the beginning of our modern world, we have walked in one direction, as we fuel our desire to move faster, grow larger and fly higher. Our short-sighted ambition has been moving us forward without paying attention to where we are headed. It is now clear that path has led us to a cliff. Today, we are standing on the edge. Do we keep going the way we are, or do we finally change direction? What is our next step?

Watch Saturday's special presentation in the media player above to see how brilliant minds are coming up with solutions that could show us a new way. You can also watch clips in the videos below.

The Fire Below



EMBED More News Videos

Volcanoes: It's a subject you probably haven't thought about when it comes to climate change. David Ono traveled to the southwestern tip of Iceland and brings you this fascinating and powerful lesson on how fragile our climate is.



Every Rock Has A Story



EMBED More News Videos

As Eyewitness News continues its "Earth on the Edge" series, anchor David Ono takes you to the Jkulsárlón glacier lagoon in south Iceland.



View from the top


EMBED More News Videos

As part of Eyewitness News' "Earth on the Edge" series, Anchor David Ono joined NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory team on the final day of a six-year study over the polar ice caps in Greenland.



The weight of our decisions


EMBED More News Videos

As part of Eyewitness News' "Earth on the Edge" series, anchor David Ono went to Denmark to see how society is finding a way to reverse climate change through the power of art.



The Time Machine


EMBED More News Videos

An operation in Iceland uses carbon capture technology to filter out the carbon from the Earth's atmosphere -- effectively acting as a climate change "time machine."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmenticelandnationalu.s. & worldclimate changescience
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
The Time Machine: Technology filters carbon out of Earth's atmosphere
The weight of our decisions: Denmark's art scene fights climate change
View from the top: Greenland's polar ice caps melting faster
Every rock has a story: Iceland citizens watching country melt away
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News