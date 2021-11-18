ABC7's David Ono presents 'Climate Crisis: Earth on the Edge'

The Fire Below

Volcanoes: It's a subject you probably haven't thought about when it comes to climate change. David Ono traveled to the southwestern tip of Iceland and brings you this fascinating and powerful lesson on how fragile our climate is.

Every Rock Has A Story

As Eyewitness News continues its "Earth on the Edge" series, anchor David Ono takes you to the Jkulsárlón glacier lagoon in south Iceland.

View from the top

As part of Eyewitness News' "Earth on the Edge" series, Anchor David Ono joined NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory team on the final day of a six-year study over the polar ice caps in Greenland.

The weight of our decisions

As part of Eyewitness News' "Earth on the Edge" series, anchor David Ono went to Denmark to see how society is finding a way to reverse climate change through the power of art.

The Time Machine

An operation in Iceland uses carbon capture technology to filter out the carbon from the Earth's atmosphere -- effectively acting as a climate change "time machine."

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono traveled from Iceland to Greenland to Denmark to bring you a special one-hour event, "Climate Crisis: Earth on the Edge."The special offers a firsthand look at this global crisis, and what's being done about it.From the beginning of our modern world, we have walked in one direction, as we fuel our desire to move faster, grow larger and fly higher. Our short-sighted ambition has been moving us forward without paying attention to where we are headed. It is now clear that path has led us to a cliff. Today, we are standing on the edge. Do we keep going the way we are, or do we finally change direction? What is our next step?Watch Saturday's special presentation in the media player above to see how brilliant minds are coming up with solutions that could show us a new way. You can also watch clips in the videos below.