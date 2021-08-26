IE high school football coach accused of planting hidden camera in girl's bathroom

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school football coach in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested after police say he planted a hidden camera inside the girl's bathroom.

Investigators say David Riden, 52, worked as the assistant football coach at Los Osos High School.

Riden has worked at the school since 2015. In addition to being the assistant football coach for the varsity team, he also once worked as the boy's locker room attendant, police said.

The secret camera was discovered by a staff member, who immediately alerted police. Investigators found evidence showing that Riden was responsible for placing the camera in the restroom.

In addition, investigators obtained search warrants and searched Riden'ts home and car. During the searches, detectives seized multiple electronic devices as evidence. Authorities said those devices will undergo a forensic examination as part of the investigation.

After interviewing Riden, authorities arrested and booked him into the West Valley Detention Center under a charge of invasion of privacy.

Police immediately notified the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, which is assisting with the investigation. Riden resigned from his job Tuesday and no longer works at Los Osos High.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, Detective Bureau. If you choose to remain anonymous, you may call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

