Woman killed, teen injured in West Los Angeles car crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed and a teenager was hospitalized in a two-car crash in West Los Angeles Wednesday evening, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue at around 5:48 p.m.

LAFD said the woman was briefly trapped in the wreckage and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a teenage boy, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as an investigation was underway and captured two vehicles. One of the vehicles involved was severely damaged.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
