1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on 57 Freeway; police investigate in Costa Mesa where victims drove

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar, but authorities on Wednesday were investigating in Costa Mesa where the victims ended up.

The investigation was focused on a white sedan that the victims were in. Three people in total were in that car. Authorities say the rear passenger died, while the front passenger was injured and is expected to survive. The driver was not hurt.

Police were working to determine how exactly that shooting unfolded and why the victims ended up driving about 30 minutes away after being shot.

The Costa Mesa Police Department confirmed they responded to two people shot around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Church Street, right off the 55 Freeway. That's where the victims ended up, but Baldwin Park CHP officers responded to the freeway shooting around 11:25 p.m. in the Diamond Bar area.

Information about a possible suspect was not available.

Several transition roads were shut down, the CHP said, during the investigation.

