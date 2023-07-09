At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area.

1 killed, 2 others injured in shooting at restaurant in Beverly Grove, LAPD says

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area.

The shooting happened near Berri's Cafe on 3rd Street and Orlando Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person died at the scene and the two other victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. No arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.