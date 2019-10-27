Irvine police looking for 2 suspects after one victim fatally shot, another injured

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly home shooting in Irvine led police on a manhunt early Saturday morning.

Officers were looking for two suspects who opened fire on two men, killing one of the victims at a home on Bayleaf Lane.

The incident happened inside of the Trailwood Community in Northwood Pointe at 5:45 a.m.

One of the victim's reported being assaulted. He told officers that there was another victim inside the home.

The victim inside the home had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries, Irvine police said.

The reporting victim was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the suspects are believed to have met the victims at the home where the shooting happened.

Neither victim has been identified. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

The incident is believed to be an isolated event and members of the community are not believed to be in any known danger, police said.
