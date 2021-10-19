'Dear San Francisco' composes acrobatic love letter to City by the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- Club Fugazi's "Dear San Francisco" shares the history of the City by the Bay set to exhilarating stunts, choreography, and spoken word. The cast and crew call it an acrobatic love letter to SF.
"The cool thing about the show is it brings more emotion to traditional circus acts," explained Dear San Francisco performer Devin Henderson. "Using theater, dance, tech speaking, and acting within the circus realm to bring these sort of San Francisco topics to life."
The immersive performance features an international cast of world-class acrobats across a variety of disciplines, including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, hand-balancing, juggling, and "hand-to-trap."
Created by San Francisco natives who have been ex-pats living in Montreal, the show features the homecoming of performers as they celebrate their Bay Area roots to reinvigorate the city.
"This show aims to get at that part of us that loves San Francisco, and re-activate it," said Dear San Francisco Executive Director David Dower. "We're coming out of COVID, the city has been struggling with many things...and this show is meant to be an encouragement to come out and a catharsis for what we've been through so that we come out together more unified and more energized."
