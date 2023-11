After the tractor trailer full of beehives rolled over, good Samaritans and emergency responders were stung as they tried to help the driver.

Tractor trailer full of beehives rolls over during crash in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK (KABC) -- A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over in Death Valley National Park on Sunday.

The vehicle was traveling down a steep grade on State Route 190, when the driver lost control - overturning several times, scattering the cargo of hives.

Some good Samaritans stopped to help the driver from the truck, but they got stung in the process.

The driver was hospitalized with traumatic injuries and bee stings while several emergency responders were also stung.