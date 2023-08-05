Death Valley temps hit over 120 degrees for 17 days straight

During the 17-day period, daytime highs at Furnace Creek were between 121 to 128 degrees, the longest streak of temperatures in 94 years!

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As shocking as it may sound, 125 degrees in Death Valley isn't so unusual anymore.

Last month, temperatures reached at least 120 degrees for 17 days straight, according to park officials. During the 17-day period, daytime highs at Furnace Creek were between 121 to 128 degrees Fahrenheit .

It's the longest streak of temperatures in 94 years.

Death Valley National Park officials say July is typically the hottest month of the year.

Preliminary data suggests that last month will be the second hottest July on record at an average temperature of 107.6 degrees, second only to 108.1 in 2018.

If you're planning to visit Death Valley, you should come prepared. Be sure to drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks, stay on paved roads and don't hike at lower elevations after 10 a.m.