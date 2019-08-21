Deaths of 2 sisters at Ontario home investigated as homicide

By and ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the death of two girls at a home in Ontario as homicide.

But they don't know yet who is responsible or how the girls died.

The two children, one just four months old and the other her 14-year-old sister, were found dead in the garage of their home Tuesday afternoon.

The mother of the two girls was found unresponsive at the scene and then was brought to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The incident was reported at a home in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police were hoping to interview the mother at the hospital. The father of the two girls was interviewed by police and released.

A cause of death has not been determined.





Detectives are investigating.

"There is no threat to the neighborhood," Ontario police tweeted.

Residents describe the neighborhood as a peaceful one.

"Such a quiet neighborhood," one resident said. "You can walk out at 2 in the morning and feel safe here. Nothing like this has ever happened."
