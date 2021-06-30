Pets & Animals

Walmart employee tackles, pins deer in Wisconsin store

EMBED <>More Videos

Walmart employee tackles, pins deer in Wisconsin store

BARABOO, Wisconsin -- A Walmart employee leaped into action when a deer was spotted inside the store.

The deer had made its way into a Walmart in Baraboo, Wisconsin on June 23.

The employee tackled the animal and pinned it to the floor so the deer wouldn't run through the aisles.

Other workers opened the back doors of the store to give the deer an exit.

The deer was released and left the store through the back.

No injuries to the deer or employee were reported.

Management at the Baraboo Walmart declined to comment on the incident, according to Storyful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsindeeru.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA
Woman alleges assault by Dodgers' Trevor Bauer
LA authorities renew warnings about illegal fireworks
LA weighing restrictions on homeless encampments
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
Show More
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach
Fire lookouts keeping watch in Inland Empire mountains
Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time
Beach report card ranks CA beaches from best to worst water quality
More TOP STORIES News