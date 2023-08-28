WATCH LIVE

Brawl among teens creates disturbance at Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, August 28, 2023 3:02AM
Police respond to Torrance mall after massive brawl among teens
A massive brawl among teens created a large disturbance at the Del Amo mall in Torrance.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A large police presence responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Sunday after a massive disturbance related to a brawl among teenagers.

Video posted to social media showed dozens of teens and young adults running around the mall, with an apparent fight at the middle of the crowd as they moved around.

Torrance police say the fight was reported around 4 p.m. Officers were attempting to disperse the group.

Police say there was a report of gunfire but no known serious injuries or victims located.

Because of the size of the crowd, Culver City police were sent to assist Torrance PD with crowd control. Multiple patrol cruisers and dozens of officers were at the mall.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

