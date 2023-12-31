Large police presence reported at Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A large police presence has been reported at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Details are limited but according to the Torrance Police Department, officers are working to safely escort shoppers out as they shut down the mall.

It's unclear what prompted the closure.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.