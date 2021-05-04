Del Taco looks to win over Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fans with its own version

"For the past several years, the concept of ghosting - when someone cuts off all communication without explanation - has become an everyday phenomenon. More than a year ago a certain tostada like menu item, described as a Mexican Pizza, disappeared from a major Mexican fast food chain and fans took to social media and other online platforms en masse to air their grievances," Del Taco said in a news release. "Their requests went unanswered leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers hangry, sad and GHOSTED."
Del Taco is also offering a "culinary support" hotline for grieving fans of the Mexican Pizza: 1-877-3-Ghosted.
"Fans can call the line 24/7 to receive guidance, inspiration and a restitution for being wronged in the form of an exclusive promo code for a Buy One Crunchtada, Get One Free from Del Taco today through May 20," Del Taco said.
The BOGO offer is available for app users only and limited to one code per customer.
There are three versions of the Crunchtada, according to the press release, starting at $1: the original Crunchtada Tostada, a corn shell topped with beans, salsa, lettuce and grated cheddar; the Queso Beef Crunchtada with beans, seasoned beef, queso blanco, grated cheddar, and diced tomatoes; and the Chicken Guacamole Crunchtada, with beans, grilled chicken, ranch, lettuce, grated cheddar, diced tomatoes and guacamole.
