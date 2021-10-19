localish

Delicioso Creperie owner Gabriela Guerrero pivots to feed neighbors in need

By Victoria Vallecorse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Delicioso Creperie in San Francisco is known for infusing crepes with Mexican and Lebanese fillings. The woman behind the unique flavor pairings is Gabriela Guerrero -- owning a creperie has always been her dream.

"It was seven years ago that I started my creperie," said Guerrero. "I needed to reach my dream, so I came here."

Guerrero moved from Mexico City to the U.S. and applied for La Cocina's incubator program to help launch, grow, and formalize her food business. After years of expanding Delicioso Creperie, she faced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nonprofit organization called the San Francisco New Deal contacted Guerrero with an opportunity to stay open by giving back to community members. Through the partnership, she keeps her staff employed, feeds neighbors in need, and lives her dream.

"This pandemic helped me to connect with people that need food and we are very proud that they like the food," expressed Guerrero.

"Food, it was in my heart," added Guerrero. "I'm very happy with what I'm doing right now, it's my American Dream."

For more information about Delicioso Creperie, visit here.

Go to SF New Deal and La Cocina for additional resources.
