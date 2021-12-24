holiday travel

Delta, United airlines canceling some Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge

United Airlines said Thursday it preemptively canceled 112 flights for Friday.
By Pete Muntean, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Omicron disrupts holiday plans

NEW YORK -- Three airlines in the United States have canceled flights just before Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, United Airlines said it had to "cancel some flights" because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," said a United memo obtained by CNN.

United has canceled more than 150 flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

United said it is "notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," according to a company statement. "We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays."

RELATED: Holiday travelers on the move despite concerns over COVID-19 omicron variant

Later Thursday night, Delta Air Lines also canceled flights. The airline has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, according to FlightAware.

Delta said the cancellations are due to multiple issues including the Omicron variant.

"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans," Delta said in a statement. "Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight."

Additionally, Alaska Airlines said in a statement that it canceled 17 flights because of Omicron and more cancellations are possible on Christmas Eve.



- Andy Rose and Sharif Paget contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelunited airlinesomicron variantchristmas eveu.s. & worlddeltapassengerholiday travelalaska airlinescovid 19
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Delta, United canceling Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge
LAX travelers deal with Omicron concerns and strike
200,000 passengers expected to pass through LAX today alone
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season - again
TOP STORIES
Teen killed by LAPD bullet during suspect takedown at Burlington store
Delta, United canceling Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
SoCal gets hit with heavy rain, will linger through Christmas
Rain triggers mandatory evacuation order in OC burn scar area
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
Show More
LA County COVID infections continue dramatic rise with 8K new cases
Rams' Whitworth surprises family by helping fully furnish their home
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
COVID in kids: Doctors push for vaccines as cases of MIS-C rise
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
More TOP STORIES News