Delta unveils newly renovated terminal at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Construction at LAX has reached another major milestone. Wednesday morning, airport officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the newly renovated Delta Terminal 3 concourse.

"It's spacious, the seats are comfortable, there's extra padding," said Sabrina Hutchinson, an LAX traveler. "It's really a nice terminal. I think they really went all out."

This is one part of the $2.3 billion investment with Delta contributing to the modernization effort at the international airport. The new concourse features nine new gates, spacious seating areas, new dining and retail options for travelers to enjoy, and a brand new 29,000 square foot Sky Club.

"It's been beautiful. It's a gorgeous terminal," said Rachel Callander, another LAX traveler. "We noticed straight away, we go, 'Man this is shiny and beautiful today, what's going on?'"

Delta officials said this is an exciting opportunity for the airline to expand and offer more options to customers.

"Delta can now grow," said Scott Santoro, the vice president of Delta Airlines sales. "We're now going to be serving Miami, Tahiti, London and Paris now. We can have the ability to grow because we have the gate space to do so."

With the 2028 Olympics just around the corner, more projects at LAX, like the construction of the people mover train, are on track to be completed as well.

"The headhouse out in front is spectacular and the new terminals and the gates in here really look good, so, two thumbs up to Delta, two thumbs up to LAX for pulling this off," said Tony Patta, another LAX traveler. "Let's hope it keeps going. 2028 is around the corner."

