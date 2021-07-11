4 arrested, rifles seized from Denver hotel rooms in possible shooting plot ahead of All-Star game

DENVER -- Authorities arrested four people after police seized dozens of rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from hotel rooms adjacent to the baseball stadium hosting Major League Baseball All-Star events this weekend, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Sources said three males and a female, all in their 40s, were arrested at Maven Hotel in downtown Denver, which is located just a block from Coors Field, at 7:30 p.m. local time Friday.
Authorities said the suspects brought multiple rifles, ammunition, body armor and illegal drugs to rooms on the 4th and 8th floors of the hotel.
The tip came from a maid who saw a rifle while cleaning one of the rooms.
This comes just one week after a maid in a Chicago hotel reported finding a rifle in a room overlooking the city's lakefront 4th of July festivities.
After the 2017 Las Vegas massacre -- where a gunman killed 60 and injured hundreds by opening fire from his hotel room overlooking the Route 91 Harvest music festival -- hotels have been extra vigilant about keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.
MLB All-Star weekends draw tens of thousands of baseball fans to its host cities, and with coronavirus restrictions eased, Denver was no exception.
Police sources acknowledged the threat of such firearms close to massive crowds but have not yet determined any link to a mass shooting plot.
According to ABC affiliate KMGH, one of the suspects recently filed for divorce and said he "wanted to go out in a big way."
