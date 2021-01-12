91-year-old Victorville woman fatally shot by deputies after pointing shotgun at them, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9569751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The girl's family members want the dog's owner to take responsibility for what happened. ABC13's Mycah Hatfield shares their story in the video above. WARNING: Some of the images may be graphic.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 91-year-old Victorville woman after she pointed a shotgun at them, authorities said.The confrontation occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported an attempted break-in in the 17800 block of Sunburst Road, in the community of Spring Valley Lake, according to a sheriff's news release."Deputies arrived and a woman, later identified as Betty Francois, came out the front door of the home armed with a shotgun," the statement said. "Deputies arrived and a woman, later identified as Betty Francois, came out the front door of the home armed with a shotgun."Authorities said Francois pointed the firearm at the deputies after they commanded her to drop it, and "a deputy-involved shooting" then occurred.Francois was airlifted to a hospital, where she died Monday morning, the Sheriff's Department said.A relative said Francois was legally blind and deaf.Her nephew is apparently in federal prison for playing a role in the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff in Nevada.