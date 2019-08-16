Deputies in standoff with kidnapping suspect in Bellflower, authorities say

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A kidnapping suspect who took his mother from a care facility in Nevada is believed to be held up in a Bellflower apartment, authorities confirmed.The standoff with the suspect was reported by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department around 8 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 15300 block of Bellflower Boulevard.According to local reports from Reno, the suspect is believed to have kidnapped his elderly mother, who suffers from dementia, earlier this week.The suspect's motives had not yet been determined.DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.