A deputy-involved shooting occurred inside a Lakewood sheriff's station on Friday afternoon after an arrested suspect attacked a female Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department employee who was taking his fingerprints.The suspect, described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds, reportedly overpowered the employee and stole her taser around 1 p.m., according to authorities.While the suspect was holding the employee by her hair in one hand and holding her taser in the other, she managed to press a button that alerted the rest of the station before the struggle spilled into a nearby cell, authorities said.A watch commander in the area then called for armed deputies, who nonlethally shot the suspect in the chest and arm after he pointed the taser at them, according to authorities.Both the employee and suspect were transported to a local hospital.The employee reportedly suffered a concussion and broken nose. The suspect was in stable but critical condition after undergoing surgery.