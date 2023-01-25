Congress holds moment of silence to honor Riverside County deputies killed on duty

A moment of silence was held on the floor of Congress on Wednesday to honor two Riverside County deputies killed in the line of duty.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KABC) -- A moment of silence was held on the floor of Congress on Wednesday to honor two Riverside County deputies killed in the line of duty.

Deputies Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero were both killed in the past few weeks.

Calhoun was killed on Jan. 13 responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore.

Cordero was gunned down last month during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. The sheriff says he was killed by a convicted criminal who should have been in prison.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, who represents Riverside County, took to the House floor to honor the deputies.

"I ask everyone present on the House floor today to join me in a moment of silence for Deputy Calhoun, Deputy Cordero, their families, and every fallen officer who has answered the call, put their lives on the line, and sacrificed themselves for our safety," Ruiz said.