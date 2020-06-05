Diamond Bar protest: Deputy fires pepper balls into ground, sends crowd into panic

Video shows the moment a deputy in Diamond Bar opened fire at the ground with a pepper ball gun in front of protesters, sending them into a panic.
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the moment a deputy in Diamond Bar opened fire at the ground with a pepper ball gun in front of protesters, sending them into a panic.

Dozens of people were gathered at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard for a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Thursday.

The peaceful protest was interrupted when pepper balls were shot.

The crowd got too close to a line of deputies, and one of them opened fire at the ground with a pepper ball gun.

Video then shows protesters fleeing from the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
diamond barlos angeles countyblack lives matterprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands join protests across SoCal over George Floyd death
Off-duty Long Beach police officer killed in motorcycle crash
Man arrested for brandishing rifle at driver in Sherman Oaks
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
3 mountain lion kittens born in Santa Monica Mountains
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores
Show More
Police arrest man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during OC protest
Peaceful sit-in protest and march held in downtown Long Beach
VIDEO: Highland protesters' Black Lives Matter banner vandalized
LAUSD: 'Hybrid' schedule expected when school resumes
Outcry for accountability after incidents with officers, protesters in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News