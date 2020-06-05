Diamond Bar protest: Deputy fires pepper balls into ground, sends crowd into panic

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the moment a deputy in Diamond Bar opened fire at the ground with a pepper ball gun in front of protesters, sending them into a panic.Dozens of people were gathered at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard for a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Thursday.The peaceful protest was interrupted when pepper balls were shot.The crowd got too close to a line of deputies, and one of them opened fire at the ground with a pepper ball gun.Video then shows protesters fleeing from the area.