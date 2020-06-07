Deputy killed, 2 other officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz County

BEN LOMOND, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz County deputy was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon, authorities said in a press conference Saturday evening.The sheriff's office received a report at 1:30 p.m. of a suspicious van with guns and bomb-making devices inside. The vehicle was parked near a turnout near Jamison Creek Road, right outside Ben Lomond.When deputies arrived, they saw the van leave and followed the vehicle, according to Sheriff Jim Hart . As the vehicle pulled into a driveway on Waldeberg Drive, the officers were ambushed with gunfire and many improvised explosives, he added."In my 32-year career, this is the worst day I've ever experienced," Sheriff Jim Hart said as he began the news conference.Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another officer was struck by either gunshot or the other explosives, then struck by a getaway vehicle, Hart said.Calls of carjacking soon followed as officers from other departments arrived to the scene.Hart said another officer was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital. The two officers have not been identified and officials say they are hopeful they will recover.Gutzwiller, who had been with the department since 2006, was married with a small child and another one on the way. Hart described him as a courageous, intelligent, sensitive and caring man."Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," Sheriff Jim Hart said, "He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family."The suspect, Stephen Carrillo, has been arrested and is now facing several charges, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. He was shot and has since been transported to the hospital but he is expected to survive.The District Attorney's Office is investigating the case.A vigil for Gutzwiller is expected to be held on Sunday.