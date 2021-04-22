Society

Rodney King's daughter reacts to Chauvin verdict: 'It gives you hope'

By
Rodney King's daughter reacts to Chauvin trial verdict

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lora King, the daughter of Rodney King, says the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin murder trial provided a sense of hope.

"It gives you hope. It's not the ending of something, but it's definitely the beginning of something," she told "Good Morning America."

It was nearly 30 years ago when her father, Rodney King, was brutally beaten by four Los Angeles Police Department officers. It was also caught on video, but the officers in her father's case were acquitted.

Riots exploded across Los Angeles. Sixty people died and damage was estimated at $1 billion.

It took barely more than a day of deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read before Chauvin was handcuffed and taken to prison.



Lora King was 7 years old at the time.

She was asked if Chauvin's conviction will change anything.

"It gives me hope because yesterday was a historical moment, and in actuality it shouldn't be because we're human at the end of the day," she said. "We shouldn't even be going through this, period. No one should."

She also discussed the jury in Chauvin's trial and how it was a racially diverse group, which was not the case in the trial against the police officers charged in the beating of Rodney King.

Lora King says she's hoping things will get better for everyone, including her 7-year-old daughter.

"I like to look at it as we're all part of this big puzzle," she said. "And without you, without me, the puzzle is incomplete and we have to look at life like that, because where we would be without each other and if we judge each other from our hearts, imagine where we can be? Imagine where we can take the world?"

