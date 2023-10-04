'What you don't see is I have ice packs on my knees under the desk.' Pro dancer Derek Hough booked a very full Fall schedule: as a 'Dancing with the Stars' judge, a newlywed, and traveling the country on his own tour 'Symphony of Dance.'

Derek Hough juggles 'Dancing with the Stars', his own dance tour, being newlywed in busy schedule

FAIRFAX DISTRICT -- Derek Hough has become a "Dancing with the Stars" mainstay over the past decade. We first met him as a competitive professional... and he now holds the record for the most championships among the pro dancers. He won the Mirror Ball Trophy six times over the course of his run on the show. Hough has been a judge on the show more recently, this season taking over that center seat that belonged to the late Len Goodman since the show first started.

Hough thinks he sees a lot of potential in the stars of season 32... But also a lot of room for improvement.

"I think we're gonna see that," said Hough. "I think everybody has what it takes."

While under most circumstances, Hough would be jumping out of his chair trying to get on the dance floor, he says this year is different.

"Because I am touring right now, all around the country, sitting down on a Tuesday night is a fantastic break for me!" said Hough. "What you don't see is I have ice packs on my knees underneath the judge's desk."

However, Hough will perform later this season, in a very special tribute. "I'm looking forward to doing a dance honoring our dear friend Len Goodman."

Hough's "Symphony of Dance" tour is keeping him beyond busy when he is not at "Dancing with the Stars." And he's loving it. One reason: he gets to dance every night with his new wife, Hayley Erbert.

"I've put on a lot of shows, and I've done a lot of tours," said Hough. "And I can confidently say this is the best show, I feel, that I've put on. I can't wait for people to see it. I'm really proud of it. It's full out. It's non-stop."

Hough and Ebert will bring "Symphony of Dance" to Southern California in December.