Experience the '(Un)natural Garden' art exhibit in a botanical garden

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Art in the garden like never before! "Your (Un)natural Garden" is a new and unexpected art exhibit at Descanso Gardens.The 80-acre garden offers something for everyone, but no one expects to see colorful art sculptures or to walk into a room filled with dangling bells."It starts when you first come into the garden and winds you up to the gallery and the house," said Juliann Rooke, executive director at Descanso Gardens."All of the rooms and all of the experiences they're all a little bit about being inside the exhibition," said Adam Schwerner, artist and creator of the '(Un)natural Garden' exhibit. "And not being distant from it."