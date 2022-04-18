localish

Experience the '(Un)natural Garden' art exhibit in a botanical garden

EMBED <>More Videos

'(Un)natural Garden' new art exhibit blooms at Descanso Gardens

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Art in the garden like never before! "Your (Un)natural Garden" is a new and unexpected art exhibit at Descanso Gardens.

The 80-acre garden offers something for everyone, but no one expects to see colorful art sculptures or to walk into a room filled with dangling bells.

"It starts when you first come into the garden and winds you up to the gallery and the house," said Juliann Rooke, executive director at Descanso Gardens.

"All of the rooms and all of the experiences they're all a little bit about being inside the exhibition," said Adam Schwerner, artist and creator of the '(Un)natural Garden' exhibit. "And not being distant from it."

For more information, visit:
descansogardens
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la canada flintridgelos angeles countyartmuseum mondaymuseumsmuseum exhibitspringlocalish
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOCALISH
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
'(Un)natural Garden' new art exhibit blooms at Descanso Gardens
Branching Out: Into the Forests
TOP STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Man who gave fatal drugs to Mac Miller sentenced to prison
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
1 in custody after shots fired led to police chase near Beverly Hills
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Show More
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Gay couple from LA, their kids verbally assaulted by Amtrak passenger
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents
Castaic 6th grader shares legacy of Carroll Shelby with classmates
More TOP STORIES News