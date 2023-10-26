Border Patrol agents in Desert Center seize 60 packages of fentanyl hidden in gas tank

Border Patrol agents in Desert Center arrested a couple who they say were transporting 60 packages of fentanyl that were hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Border Patrol agents in Desert Center arrested a couple who they say were transporting 60 packages of fentanyl that were hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.

Agents were observing traffic on the eastbound 10 Freeway when an SUV sped past them. They followed the car for twelve miles before finally pulling it over near the Rice Road exit and searching the vehicle, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

They opened the gas tank sending unit and found plastic-wrapped packages of blue pills floating inside. Authorities say the drugs are valued at more than $1.1 million.

The 18-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were both arrested. Authorities say they were transporting the drugs to Arizona.