6 people found dead in remote desert area in San Bernardino County; homicide investigation underway

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people have been found dead in a remote Mojave Desert area near the San Bernardino County community of El Mirage, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Deputies were called to an area off Highway 395 for a wellness check around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and initially found five bodies, San Bernardino County sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said at a news conference. The deputies were accompanied by members of the California Highway Patrol's Aviation Division.

A sixth person was found deceased at the same location early Wednesday morning, Rodriguez said.

Members of the sheriff's specialized investigations division responded to conduct the investigation and were seen examining a white minivan at the location. A sheriff's spokesperson confirmed that a homicide investigation was underway.

Investigators did not immediately release details about how or when the people died or who they were.

The grim discovery was made in the small desert community of El Mirage, located off Highway 395 between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto.

El Mirage is about 20 miles west of the Victorville city limits.

News video from the scene show yellow tape stretched across a dirt road with several police vehicles in the distance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.