DesignerCon kicks off as Anaheim Convention Center's 1st major in-person event since pandemic

DesignerCon is the convention center's first major in-person event since the pandemic, with more than 30,000 people expected to attend.
This year, anyone who attends will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative rapid antigen or PCR lab COVID test to get in.
The 3-day event won't require you to show proof each day, according to its website. All attendees, vendors and guests will only need to show proof once.
You'll be given a plastic wristband that shows you have been checked, which is valid for all three days.
What about face coverings? DesignerCon says non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear a mask while inside the convention center.
In addition, the city of Anaheim is providing multiple COVID testing facilities around the convention center.