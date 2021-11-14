toys

DesignerCon kicks off as Anaheim Convention Center's 1st major in-person event since pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Convention Center opened its doors Saturday morning to one of the largest designer toy and pop-art conventions in the country.

DesignerCon is the convention center's first major in-person event since the pandemic, with more than 30,000 people expected to attend.

This year, anyone who attends will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative rapid antigen or PCR lab COVID test to get in.

The 3-day event won't require you to show proof each day, according to its website. All attendees, vendors and guests will only need to show proof once.

You'll be given a plastic wristband that shows you have been checked, which is valid for all three days.

What about face coverings? DesignerCon says non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear a mask while inside the convention center.

In addition, the city of Anaheim is providing multiple COVID testing facilities around the convention center.

