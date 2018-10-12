Detectives investigate possible human remains found in Antelope Valley

Homicide detectives investigated a scene in Littlerock where remains that may be human were found.

By ABC7.com staff
LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --
Remains that may be human were found near the site of a burned-out shell of a home in Antelope Valley on Thursday.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were sent to the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock, 11 miles southeast of Palmdale, to investigate.

Video showed authorities digging through the property, using orange flags to mark several locations.

The sheriff's department says investigators are trying to determine if the remains are human or if they belong to an animal.
