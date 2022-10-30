D.H. Peligro, drummer for punk rock band Dead Kennedys, dies at 63

According to the band's social media accounts, the drummer died due to "trauma to his head from an accidental fall."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- D.H. Peligro, the drummer of the popular punk rock band Dead Kennedys has died, the group announced on Saturday. He was 63.

According to a tweet posted on the band's official Twitter account, Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died in Los Angeles on Friday due to "trauma to his head from an accidental fall."

No further details were released.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a touching post about Henley on his Instagram, calling him "a beloved friend."

Henley played with the band briefly in the '80s.

"My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much," the Instagram post read. "I'm devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second."

Dead Kennedys are widely considered to be one of the most influential punk rock bands in music history.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.