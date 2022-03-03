Authorities find hundreds of animals, some dead, inside Diamond Bar home in apparent hoarding case

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of animals - both dead and alive - were found inside a Diamond Bar home Tuesday, according to authorities.Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Flintlock Drive for a help call and discovered an elderly woman was apparently hoarding hundreds of animals, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA were at the scene Wednesday afternoon rescuing as many of the animals as possible and clearing out the home.A number of cats were seen.It's unknown if the woman was arrested or if she will face charges.Further details were not immediately available.