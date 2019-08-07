DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five businesses were burglarized Tuesday in Diamond Bar and police are trying to confirm if the break-ins are connected.
Authorities say it started around midnight. The businesses targeted were Adams Hair Art, Paco's Tacos, Tax and Accounting Services, a Farmer's Insurance and Mercury Insurance retailers.
A store owner says her surveillance video shows two men breaking into her store. Owners are taking inventory of what was stolen.
Diamond Bar businesses have string of burglaries Tuesday, police say
