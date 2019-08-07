Diamond Bar businesses have string of burglaries Tuesday, police say

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five businesses were burglarized Tuesday in Diamond Bar and police are trying to confirm if the break-ins are connected.Authorities say it started around midnight. The businesses targeted were Adams Hair Art, Paco's Tacos, Tax and Accounting Services, a Farmer's Insurance and Mercury Insurance retailers.A store owner says her surveillance video shows two men breaking into her store. Owners are taking inventory of what was stolen.