'There's still good people out there': Woman returns lost diamond ring, refuses reward

SACRAMENTO, CA -- A complete stranger returned a lost diamond ring and refused to accept a reward for doing so.

Joyce Chock found the ring in bags she was throwing away. At first, she didn't know what she had discovered.

The ring belonged to Geena Ford, 18, but it was not always hers.

"I got it from my great-grandmother. My nunna. A lot of my jewelry is from family so, it's like I keep it dear to my heart," Ford told KMOV.

Ford first realized the ring was missing when she was at work. She was working at the cash register at a HomeGoods in California.

She and her co-workers turned the store upside-down and examined security cameras, but they could not figure out what happened to the ring.

"I thought it was gone," Ford admitted.

It turns out the ring slipped off Ford's finger and into Chock's bags.

"I was dumping out gifts and out came a ring and I was like 'this is not mine,'" Chock explained.

She eventually saw a post on Facebook about a lost ring and realized it was the ring she had found.

She reached out and gave Ford an early Christmas present.

Ford offered Chock a reward, but she refused.

"It just made me realize that there's still good people out there because I didn't have that much faith in someone coming up or doing the right thing. But, there still are people doing that," Ford said.

Now that she's got the ring back, Ford said she's getting it resized as soon as possible so it doesn't slip off again.
