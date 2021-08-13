Beloved teacher provides support for her students during COVID

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Diana Bell is known as the heart of Ascot Elementary School. During the pandemic, she went out of her way to provide after school help to all of her students to make sure they thrived."I heard that some people thought this would be a lost year and I felt that it couldn't be. That wasn't an option," Bell said.During the last school year and at the height of the pandemic, Bell would be at school every day at 7:30 in the morning and often stayed late."I admire that she has a passion for teaching with us. She loves teaching and the reason why she loves teaching is because she loves kids," said one of her students, Jade Prado.After they returned to in-person classes, her class was always full. And even after a full day of teaching, she would still sign up to provide after school tutoring to students."I think she's a miracle worker in getting the kids that are not motivated to really care about their education. She's gone over and beyond the call of duty," said the school's principal Gustavo Ortiz.Bell was personally affected by COVID -- she was ill and both her parents had to be hospitalized. But she continued teaching."I will be here every day to support you in your learning and I expect you also to come and there will be challenges this school year," Bell told her students.Bell was not only a leader with her students, but also helped their families, guiding them through the challenges of learning at home.Irene Hernandez, a parent at Ascot Elementary said, "She's one of those teachers that if it's Saturday, you can count on her. If it's after school, you can count on her."Bell has been teaching for 17 years and the impact she has made on her students will be with them for the rest of their lives: "I feel that we have important work. We're preparing future generations and it's a big responsibility and something that I take very seriously."