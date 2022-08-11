Oscar winner Diane Keaton place hand, foot prints in cement outside TCL Chinese Theatre

Oscar winning actress Diane Keaton is the latest star to cement her place in Hollywood history. To celebrate her decade's long career, Keaton placed her hand and foot prints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Keaton paid tribute to her own parents, who encouraged her dreams of being part of the "wonder-filled world" of Hollywood. Her own children, Dexter and Duke, joined their mother at the special ceremony.

Keaton is well known for her roles in "The Godfather" trilogy, "Annie Hall," "Father of the Bride," "The First Wives Club," and "Something's Gotta Give." She has a new film coming out, "Mack & Rita."