be localish los angeles

dineL.A. Restaurant Week is back, offering takeout, delivery and outdoor dining

Restaurant week is back! See how dineL.A. adapted amid the coronavirus pandemic, so customers could safely support their favorite restaurants.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Give home cooking a break. Expand your palate as dineL.A. Restaurant Week returns, showcasing Los Angeles' hottest summer menus at great values.

The 18-day culinary experience will be little a different this time around with new safety protocols and options due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Restaurants have had to pivot so much, with everything that's going on, and so we've had to obviously change Restaurant Week," said Stacey Sun, executive director with dineL.A.

For the first time, dineL.A. will offer carry out, delivery and physically distant dining choices.

Participating restaurants, such as Broad Street Oyster Company located in Malibu, are transforming their parking lots into outdoor dining areas.

"It's as if you were walking into a seaside shack with hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates and we tried to hold on to that vibe as much as possible even though everyone's outside," said Christopher Tompkins, chef and owner of Broad Street Oyster Company.

dineL.A. organizers hope the new measures will encourage guests to dine out and help support local restaurants and surrounding communities.

"This is a great way to do it and it's a win-win for all of us," said Suzanne Tracht, owner and chef at Jar - a modern American chophouse located in Beverly Grove.

"We get to support our farmers. We get to support having our staff here and having employees," added Tracht.

dineL.A. Restaurant Week runs from September 1 through 18. Advance reservations and ordering are strongly encouraged.

For list of restaurants and menus, visit www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angelesmalibusmall businessseafoodrestaurantcooking chefbe localishbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park moves performances online amid pandemic
Inglewood tea shop owner says community has supported business during COVID
Azucanela provides fresh churros made-to-order
North Hollywood restaurant continues to feed community and the homeless amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
SoCal businesses that can, can't reopen under new CA guidance
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Attorney: Jacob Blake is no longer handcuffed to hospital bed
2 soldiers killed during training near Coronado, officials say
Motorcyclist's mom seeking information in fatal Chatsworth crash
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Show More
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
Robert Horry details gut-wrenching conversations with his sons on police shootings
Girlfriend: Man killed in Kenosha tried to protect those around him
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
Protesters plaster LAPD chief's home with anti-police flyers
More TOP STORIES News