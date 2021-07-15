Food & Drink

Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations

EMBED <>More Videos

McCormick hiring Director of Taco Relations

NEW YORK -- A major spice company is looking to pay someone $100,000 to eat tacos for four months.

McCormick is hiring its very first Director of Taco Relations.

This person will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco.

Not only will they keep tabs on social media but they will also develop recipes, travel, and innovate new Street Taco seasoning mixes in the McCormick lab.

If you think you're a fit, McCormick is asking you to submit a creative video, no longer than two minutes long, showing why you deserve the job.

One additional supplemental set of materials may be submitted, like a combined cover letter and resume, via a single Word or PDF file.

You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September-December 2021.

The deadline to submit is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkemploymenttacosjobs
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man with weapons detained at DTLA federal building
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
First child tax credit payments have been sent | What you need to know
LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash
Dockweiler, El Segundo beaches reopen after sewage spill
Arizona flash flooding prompts dramatic rescue
Gov. Newsom touts 'nation's largest' rent-relief program
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in 101 crash near Encino
Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case
Officers without guns? One California city gives it a try
Father sought after toddler found dead at South LA motel
Torrance moms protest location of tiny homes for the homeless
More TOP STORIES News