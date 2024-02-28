DirecTV working to resolve 'satellite positioning issue' causing outages

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- DirecTV customers in Southern California and around the country are reporting widespread satellite television service outages on Tuesday.

The outages come just days after DirecTV's parent, AT &T, experienced widespread outages in its cellular coverage, attributed to a software update. The company later offered a $5 credit to impacted customers.

The El Segundo, Calif.-based DirecTV attributed Tuesday's outages to a "satellite positioning issue" and said it was working to bring the satellite back online.

It also noted that affected customers were able to view television service "through the DIRECTV app on mobile devices and connected TVs, or by activating SignalSaver via an internet connection on a capable set-top box."

Multiple Southern California customers reached out to Eyewitness News to complain about their service being out, and to say they spent hours trying to reach customer service with little success. The DirecTV service at ABC7's newsroom in Glendale was similarly experiencing outages.

The website Downdetector said reports of DirecTV outages began surging just after 2 a.m. PT and began spiking as the morning proceeded, with issues reported throughout the country.