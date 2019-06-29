Disabled 87-year-old sexually assaulted in Garden Grove home

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A disabled 87-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her home in Garden Grove, and a 33-year-old suspect has been arrested, police say.Police say the suspect, who they believe is homeless, snuck into the home near Lampson Avenue and Magnolia Street at about 1:30 a.m. Friday."Suspect somehow gained entry into the residence, found the grandmother, who's disabled and nonverbal, and then started to sexually assault her," explained Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney.Police say the 87-year-old woman's granddaughter heard noises from the bedroom and ran inside.They say she jumped into action and grabbed the man. Other family members rushed to help."The fight continued, spilled out into the backyard. They continued to hold the suspect down until we arrived in a few minutes," Whitney said.Police are not identifying the suspect at this time.Louis Dosch lives nearby and said he heard the struggle."Window's right there and the window's open, and I heard yelling and arguing and I thought it was a neighbor having a fight or something like that," Dosch said.Dosch and other neighbors say they've seen an increase in incidents involving transients in the area.Joey Harbert said last week, a man came to his door in the middle of the night."Like, 'Hey, I'm just looking for a ride,' and I'm freaking out like, 'Get out of here. I don't know you, get out of here.' I chase him off the property and he ran this way," Harbert recalled.Neighbors say the sexual assault has them concerned for the safety of their families.Police say the victim was not physically injured during the assault."It's shocking to the conscience. People don't' want to see this happen, especially to someone who is a true victim, who can't protect themselves, they can't scream for help," Whitney said.Garden Grove police are checking to see if the man is responsible for any other crimes in the area.