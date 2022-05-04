Discovery Cube opens interactive news studio inspiring next generation of broadcasters

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The discovery cube museum in Sylmar has a new exhibit inspiring the next generation of broadcasters."I want to be a news reporter to tell interesting things," said third grader Ashley Murga.Introducing Cube Studios, an interactive news studio that allows kids to shoot, report and edit on environmental stories happening in the community. The exhibit opened on Earth Day in April and will be a permanent part of the museum."What we have here is a green screen technology, a news desk, where you get to have one or multiple reporters tell the news. And then we have an editing desk where then kids get to put all types of backdrops," said Discovery Cube CEO Joe Adams.On the anchor desk, you can choose from a variety of topics from wildfires to conservation. And once you select a topic, the next step is to start reading it off the teleprompter.This journalism exhibit was in the works for two years. It was inspired by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and her childhood experience."I was remembering about that moment when I got to be in the journalist seat and reporting on whatever I was making up at the time," Rodriguez said. "And that's what this exhibit is for me. It's an opportunity to empower young people to be able to tell their own story.""I'm not sure if I want to be a reporter, but I do like reporting. We were talking about trash and how it's not good for the environment," said third grader Harlan Alexandrescu.The creators of Cube Studios say they hope kids get inspired here."We want kids to tell their stories from their view and their eye point. And we're looking forward to having and hearing all the stories that kids have to share with us," said Adams.Follow Amanda on social media: