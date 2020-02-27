Video shows South Korean business sprayed with disinfectant due to coronavirus

DAEGU, South Korea -- New video from South Korea shows how businesses there are working to battle the spread of coronavirus.The video shows a beauty salon being sprayed with disinfectant. The salon in the city of Daegu said they felt it was necessary due to the virus.Most of the cases in South Korea are in the city of Daegu and are believed to be connected to the Shincheonji Church.Businesses across the country such as gymnasiums and cafes took to social media to show their disinfection work.Early Thursday, South Korea reported 171 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 1,700.