Health & Fitness

Video shows South Korean business sprayed with disinfectant due to coronavirus

DAEGU, South Korea -- New video from South Korea shows how businesses there are working to battle the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows a beauty salon being sprayed with disinfectant. The salon in the city of Daegu said they felt it was necessary due to the virus.

Most of the cases in South Korea are in the city of Daegu and are believed to be connected to the Shincheonji Church.

Businesses across the country such as gymnasiums and cafes took to social media to show their disinfection work.

Early Thursday, South Korea reported 171 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 1,700.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirussouth korea
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News