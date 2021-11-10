Disney+ Day inflatables coming to Los Angeles to celebrate streamer's 2nd birthday

Disney+ is celebrating its second birthday onscreen and off, and you can join in on the fun at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12. Giant balloons featuring the streamer's iconic characters, including "Frozen" fan-favorite Olaf and Maggie Simpson from "Happy Plusaversary," plus more iconography from Star Wars, Pixar, "Captain America" and National Geographic, will be featured.
The Disney+ Day Inflatable Balloon Tour has been making its way to cities around the U.S., first to the Meatpacking District in New York City and to Nashville's Walk of Fame Park.
On November 12, the pop-up will arrive at the Santa Monica Pier will be open from 12pm - 8pm.
