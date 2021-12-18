Arts & Entertainment

Disney channels, including ABC, removed from YouTube TV as deal lapses

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney's channels, including ABC, are being removed from YouTube TV after the two companies were unable to renew their deal by Friday's deadline.

The Disney channels being removed from Google's streaming service include ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement that read:

"We've been in ongoing negotiations with Google's YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort."

More information from Disney, including alternative ways for YouTube TV subscribers to receive Disney programming, can be found here.

The company also notes that ABC local affiliate channels are available over the air as well.

More information from YouTube TV is available here.

Google tweeted a statement: "Members, we worked hard to avoid this but were unable to reach a fair deal with Disney. We regret to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. While Disney content remains off our platform, we'll decrease our price by $15/month."



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

